PBS NewsHour: Climate Anxiety and Despair Magnified this Summer July 30, 2023

Climate anxiety.

Scientists have been dealing with this for decades. This summer it’s seeping into the wider population.

“A very high level of distress among children and youth.”

Below, my interviews with scientists, including Jeffrey Kiehl, a paleoclimatologist who eventually pursued a Masters in Clinical Psychology so as to better deal with his own, and others, emotions around climate change. Sarah Myhre also makes an appearance.

More below from Kiehl, Andrea Dutton, and Twyla Moon.