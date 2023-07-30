NREL Researcher: How Long do Solar Panels Last? July 30, 2023

Reader John O’Neil helpfully brought up the shibboleth “Solar panels only last 15 years”, which reminded me of a portion of my conversation with Heather Mirletz, a researcher who has done some of the most comprehensive recent research on solar panel longevity and reliability.

Turns out the “15 year” meme comes from some date that’s, well, outdated.

Below, more details.