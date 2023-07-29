We Need Carbon Free Power, but Georgia’s Giant Nuke Keeps Failing to Show Up July 29, 2023

Odds are, the Vogtle Nuclear Plant will produce mostly reliable and carbon free power for a long time, if it ever gets started.



There’s the rub. Like so many large nuclear projects around the world, it’s been extremely slow and terribly expensive to bring on line, and that streak has continued this summer, despite continued promises of imminent startup.

Yeah, I get it, nuclear waste. Well, we have a shit-ton of nuclear waste sitting on pads around the country, that we’re going to have to deal with somehow, so this is just more of the same. And yeah, that will be expensive.

That horse is out of the barn, and the barn’s on fire..

AP June 16 2023:

Commercial operation of a new reactor at a Georgia nuclear power plant has been delayed for at least another month. Georgia Power Co. said Friday that Unit 3 at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta, has a problem in the hydrogen system that is used to cool its main electrical generator. The company now estimates the reactor will begin reliably sending electricity to the grid in July, missing the most recent deadline of June. The generator is not part of the reactor itself. It’s located in a separate building, where steam from the heat created by fission in the nuclear reactor is piped to spin a turbine, generating up to 1,100 megawatts of electricity. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. said the problem was a degraded seal. The reactor has been shut down while repairs are made.

Georgia Public Radio July 24, 2023:

On Friday, Georgia Power announced that a new nuclear reactor at Plant Vogtle is on its way to becoming fully operational in the coming months, news that comes several days before the utility faces another showdown over the project’s ballooning costs brought on by years of delays. Georgia Power announced on Friday that the Waynesboro’s nuclear energy facility operators, Southern Nuclear, has turned over to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission the 364 inspections, tests and analyses required for regulatory approval to assure that Vogtle’s final reactor meets strict nuclear safety and quality standards prior to completion. The development comes just weeks after Georgia Power revealed that Vogtle’s third reactor unit was delayed for another month before becoming the first new reactor to produce electricity in the country in 40 years when it came online in July. Georgia Power is awaiting the nuclear commission’s formal approval to start loading fuel into Unit 4, which is expected to be completed by this fall or early 2024. It is the last planned expansion of the nuclear plant started in the late 1980s with the completion of two reactors. “The new Vogtle units are an essential part of Georgia Power’s commitment to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy to its 2.7 million customers,” the utility company said in a press release. “Once operating, each of the new units can produce enough electricity to power an estimated 500,000 homes and businesses.”

The latest setback to Vogtle’s Unit 3 was caused by a malfunction of the hydrogen system that supports the generator that converts the turbine’s mechanical power into electricity. It was just another of many delays stemming from the early project’s stages when its contractor Westinghouse Electric declared bankruptcy, to technical and regulatory problems throughout construction as well as periodic worker shortages during the pandemic. On Thursday, Georgia’s Public Service Commission is scheduled to hold another hearing to review the progress of a project with costs that have more than doubled to north of $31 billion after taking seven years longer to complete than projected. A number of utilities analysts and consumer and clean energy groups have expressed concern about how much more ratepayers will have to pay for a project that its supporters argue will provide a reliable, cleaner source of energy for decades to come. – The continued frustrations of deploying nuclear energy have a lot of people rightfully concerned that it can not be scaled fast enough to meet the challenge that is obviously, with us today.

Meanwhile, we have some technologies, solar, wind, and storage, that can quickly and reliably be brought on line, if they get permitted. Seems like we should be racing to get that done.