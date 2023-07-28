More Heat, Storms to Pummel Midwest, East July 28, 2023

Continuing to focus on how Fox Weather is covering this massively consequential El Nino Summer. Storms, they like – that gets clicks. As long as they don’t have to talk about why it’s so stormy.

I was in Herman, Minnesota for a presentation this week. Local farmers had just gotten hammered with straight line winds and a local insurance man told me that his phone had started ringing at 6 am with accounts of crop damage.

Below, heat to continue.