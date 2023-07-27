Insurrection Maniac Pleads Guilty: Lead Attacks on Farmers and Clean Energy July 27, 2023

Below, update on the status of Capitol Insurrectionist Ryan Kelley, who, after swearing he would never plead guilty, has plead guilty.

Kelley, a Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate, was a leader in a bizarro “Revival Meeting” event in rural Michigan, where he demonized clean energy, and slandered the farmers and landowners who wish to site wind or solar energy on their land.

Above, my interviews with Michigan Farmers who described the twisted, fossil fuel directed campaign against clean energy, which is ongoing internationally.

The deeper you dig into America (and the world’s) disinformational dysfunction, the more clearly you see the fingerprints of the 40 year fossil funded campaign against facts and consensus reality.

Former Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate, Ryan Kelley, plead guilty plea for his involvement in January 6. He faces up to one year imprisonment and a fine of $100,000, according to court records.

Kelley would not answer questions about his future political career.

Last year, former Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley called the Jan. 6 charges against him a "political witch hunt" and said he would never take a plea deal.



This morning, Kelley plead guilty. Here's the plea deal: https://t.co/XTPj4tyMFP pic.twitter.com/N4iPL4rKn7 — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) July 27, 2023

Ryan Kelley's plea is accepted. Sentencing set for 10/17. #SeditionHasConsequences https://t.co/tzPZ0dRObt — YooperSleuth the Nefarious (@SleuthYooper) July 27, 2023