Greenland Melt “on a record pace”

National Snow and Ice Data Center:

Late June ushered in a significant shift in weather and melting for Greenland, particularly for the southern portion of the ice sheet, known as South Dome, where melting is currently on a record pace. Melting along the northern rim of the ice sheet is also greater than average. These changes are a result of a shift in the air circulation, associated to negative North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) index values. High air pressure now covers the island, bringing warm winds from the southwest and favoring sunnier condition enhancing the surface melt in the ablation zone, for which the extent is now close to the previous records in the summers of 2012 and 2019.