Even At Fox Weather, Record Hot Ocean Forces Climate Discussion July 27, 2023

Really interesting, well, ok, infuriating, dynamic here as you can see this Fox Weather host approach the discussion of this summer’s super warm Atlantic with legit expert Ben Kirtman of the University of Miami.

Aptly named Amy Freeze, in questioning Dr Kirtman, approached the subject like she was handling a red-hot radioactive turd.

“A lot of people want to use some of these numbers that are coming out…and they want to tag it to big causes….but due to this natural cause of El Nino happening, .. are we expecting this to continue to linger, can you really directly tie it to certain things? Is it the El Nino that’s causing this warmth, or is it something else that can be touted?”

To his credit, Dr Kirtman did not reach across the split screen and strangle Weather Karen, but played a perfect expert straight man, and explained the climate change component like you would to your frustrating, ignorant, deeply misinformed, – but sweet, – MAGA grandmother.

UPDATE: Meanwhile, elsewhere, on the News side of things, everything is fine.

Just fine.

Mike Mann comments.

Some deeply flawed individuals face death and are inspired to become better people. Some just rot all the way to the core. https://t.co/Y8SspYoLWi — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) July 28, 2023