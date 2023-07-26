Climate Catastrophe Animal Vid of the Week

July 26, 2023


The poor suffer most in climate change.
And Animals are the poorest of the poor.
Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: