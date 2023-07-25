In Arizona – Cooling Hot Pavement

July 25, 2023

Stories coming out of Phoenix of severe burns from anyone coming in direct contact with hot pavement. Superheated asphalt also making neighborhoods unbearable.
Municipalities working on adapting.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “In Arizona – Cooling Hot Pavement”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    July 26, 2023 at 12:14 am

    …and the San Antonio video rolled over to a video about the cool pavement project in Tucson.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: