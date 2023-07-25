In Arizona – Cooling Hot Pavement
July 25, 2023
Stories coming out of Phoenix of severe burns from anyone coming in direct contact with hot pavement. Superheated asphalt also making neighborhoods unbearable.
Municipalities working on adapting.
with Peter Sinclair
July 26, 2023 at 12:14 am
…and the San Antonio video rolled over to a video about the cool pavement project in Tucson.