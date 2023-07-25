GM Announces “Next Generation” Bolt EV July 25, 2023

Washington Post:

General Motors said it will bring a new model of the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle to market at a still-undisclosed future date, reversing its decision three months ago to scrap the company’s most popular and affordable EV. Demand appears to have been key. “We can’t build enough Bolts right now,” chief executive Mary Barra said during the company’s quarterly earnings call. The vehicle has also been a magnet for bringing new buyers to GM, the company said. About 70 percent of buyers who trade in a vehicle for a Bolt are trading in a non-GM vehicle, the company said.

General Motors:

Today, GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra announced during the company’s quarterly earnings conference call that Chevrolet will introduce a next-generation Bolt, continuing to deliver what customers have come to expect: great affordability, range1 and technology. “Our customers love today’s Bolt. It has been delivering record sales and some of the highest customer satisfaction and loyalty scores in the industry,” said Barra. “It’s also an important source of conquest sales for the company and for Chevrolet.” “We will keep the momentum going by delivering a new Bolt…and we will execute it more quickly compared to an all-new program with significantly lower engineering expense and capital investment by updating the vehicle with Ultium and Ultifi technologies and by applying our ‘winning with simplicity’ discipline.” Drawing on various Ultium and Ultifi technological advancements will help GM bring this popular model back to market on an accelerated timeline. Timing and specific details about the next-generation Bolt will be announced at a later date. The Bolt is expected to join Chevrolet’s growing lineup of all-electric vehicles, three of which are launching this year — Silverado EV, Blazer EV and Equinox EV. From its market introduction in 2017, the Chevrolet Bolt changed the game as the first long-range, mass-produced EV available to customers at a truly affordable price. Sales of Bolt EV and Bolt EUV through the first half of 2023 have been the strongest to date. Eighty percent of Bolt owners are staying loyal to Chevy and nearly 70 percent of buyers who are trading in a vehicle for Bolt are trading in a non-GM product.

The Verge:

The missing launch date is another reminder of ongoing supply issues that are reportedly slowing down GM’s production of Ultium batteries. According to a report published by The New York Times on Tuesday, most of the 50,000 EVs produced by GM in the first half of this year still use older third-party batteries, and GM has sold fewer than 2,800 vehicles in the US that utilize its new Ultium battery packs.

Earlier this month, the Detroit Free Press reported that battery production was being hindered by extensive issues with its supply chain. GM’s president of North America, Rory Harvey, claimed that the only supply chain issue impacting production was regarding battery module capacity and said he anticipates “a lot more EVs being built in the second half of this year.” At present, Ultium batteries are only used in a handful of GM vehicles — including the Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the $90,000 GMC Hummer, and delivery vans under the automaker’s BrightDrop subsidiary brand. During a conference call with reporters on Monday, GM chief financial officer Paul Jacobson said that “it’s been a little bit challenging” but claims that the company is still on target to make 100,000 EVs in the second half of 2023 as it ramps up production. Back in February 2022, Barra announced the automaker’s plan to deliver 400,000 electric vehicles in North America through 2023, with the ambitious goal of producing 1 million EVs in the region by 2025. That initial 400,000 unit deadline was already pushed back to 2024 in October last year due to issues with battery production. GM has spent a lot of money on its EV development. The company announced plans to invest tens of billions of dollars to develop its Ultium batteries when it first unveiled its modular EV platform back in 2020. Some of that cash has been sunk into building Ultium battery cell plants in the US — the batteries are being produced at a $2.3 billion joint production facility in Ohio that GM established with LG Energy, with two additional facilities under construction in Tennessee and Michigan. The delays in rolling out the new battery tech don’t seem to be having a significant impact on GM’s cash intake. According to the company’s Q2 2023 earnings report this morning, GM made a profit of $2.6 billion between April and June, up from $1.7 billion in the same period last year. Overall revenue for the second quarter also jumped by almost 20 percent, from $35.8 billion last year to $44.7 billion. Barra said in a letter to shareholders that despite hitting its 50,000 EV unit production goals for the first half of the year, GM is “taking steps to lower our capital spending,” aiming to cut operating costs by an additional $1 billion by the end of 2024.