Stay Calm. But this IS Happening.

Jeff Berardelli, Chief Meteorologist, WFLA Tampa:

On Monday at about 5 p.m, a water temperature gauge in Florida Bay, just south of Everglades National Park and north of the Florida Keys, registered an astonishing 99.3 degrees. At the time, that appeared to be the hottest temperature ever recorded in this area.

But then, just after 7 p.m., there was a buoy just north of Key Largo called Manatee Bay that registered 100.1F. Just as is the case in Murray Key, the observation is measured around 5 feet below the surface.

Then, at about 7:30 p.m., water temperatures in at Manatee Bay registered at 101F. Ordinarily meteorologists would assume the gauge was broken, but at least 3 sites in the region registered 98 or greater today, so this adds some credibility. And this comes amidst weeks of record breaking water temperatures in Florida Bay and the Keys.