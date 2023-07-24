Michael Mann on CBS: Weather Will Continue to Get Warmer, More Extreme July 24, 2023

Mike Mann on CBS this morning, July 24.

Nutshell version:

– Climate models got the last 50 years of warming nearly exactly.

– What they may have missed is the intensity of some of the resulting extreme events, such as we are seeing this summer.

– These extremes are coming from an emergent behavior of the jet stream, which was not foreseen, which is magnifying the power of drought, heat, and rain events.

– If we bring our emissions to net zero, planet wide, the warming will begin to slow and stop “very quickly”.

– The need for action is urgent.

Below, climate models of the last 50 years, compared to actual measured global temperatures, in bold black.

