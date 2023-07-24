In Europe, Extremes of Heat and Storm

with Peter Sinclair
🇩🇪 [ ALLEMAGNE ]Berlin en ce moment ⛈⛈(24/07/23 📹 Lukas Maderner)pic.twitter.com/Z4XfLKAHlP— Alexandre (@alex_le_bars) July 24, 2023
Today Palermo, Italy, recorded its hottest day in city history since records began in 1791, hitting a stunning 47°C (116.7°F). Now at 3 am, the city is being threatened by a fast-moving wildfire moving into populated areas, with major damage to houses being reported. pic.twitter.com/QwKZCprugq— Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) July 25, 2023
An extremely violent storm just hit Chaux de Fonds in Switzerland. More mad weather in Europe!#chauxdefonds #Switzerland #suisse #SevereWeather #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/vIOBK9ObOk— Volcaholic 🇰🇪 🇬🇧 🌋 (@volcaholic1) July 24, 2023
This video is already scary enough but I can honeatly say it even this doesn't give enough justice of the storm/downpour that happened for 10-15 mins straight in Berlin. Never seen anything like this. #ClimateEmergency https://t.co/NnPsqbRlsR— Ferkó (@FerkoWithAFada) July 24, 2023
🇨🇭 [ SUISSE ] ⛈️⛈️🔸 Puissantes rafales sous orage à Chaux-de-Fonds en fin de matinée près de la frontière française(24/07/23 📹 Mike Asaro) pic.twitter.com/NA02UKOVCV— Alexandre (@alex_le_bars) July 24, 2023
