Florida’s Coral Reefs Bleaching in Extreme Warmth

Jeff Berardelli interviews coral reef expert on this year’s marine heat wave.

WFLA Tampa:

“I have never been so worried for the future of Florida’s reefs.” This is the reaction of coral scientist Bill Precht to the record hot ocean temperatures surrounding South Florida right now.

Precht is a coral reef scientist based in Miami who’s been studying coral reefs for the past 45 years. WFLA’s Chief Meteorologist and Climate Specialist Jeff Berardelli spoke to Precht on Monday.

“Based on what I have seen throughout my career – and what I am seeing unfold so far this summer — if greater than 90% of what’s left gets whacked – there will essentially be nothing left,” Precht said, “This is the scary reality. This is not science fiction.”