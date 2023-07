Meteorologist Turned Congressman: Better Communication Based on Science July 23, 2023

Congressman @EricSorensen, a former meteorologist turned politician, discusses his unique career path and his plans to combat climate change with legislation and education.#GMA3 pic.twitter.com/QqpIxQ9cuo — GMA3: What You Need To Know (@ABCGMA3) July 21, 2023

As so often happens, before you saw Eric Sorenson on Good Morning America, you got to know him on this blog. I spoke to Eric as he was just beginning the transition from TV Met to politicians.