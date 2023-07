Heat Weighs Heavy on Physical, and Mental Health July 23, 2023

Two reports today on health impacts of extreme weather, around the world.

From the CBS report above, expectations that 235,000 will seek emergency care this summer due to heat in the US.

Below, the mental health impact – people can have Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) in summer, too.

Below, Doctors weigh in on long term effects of heat and mental health.

Risks for depression and self farm go up, as well as risks for violence.