Time to Reboot Food?
July 21, 2023
If anyone even knows what is happening below, let me know.
When do we get tired of being numb to this shit?
with Peter Sinclair
July 21, 2023 at 6:29 pm
I was fine when they came for my coal.
I was fine when they came for my oil.
I was fine when they came for my natural gas.
I was fine when they came for my intensive factory farmed meat.
But then they came for my stinky cheese. This is war.