The Frogs Keep Coming to Phoenix

The old story about the frog in slowly warming water is supposed to be a cautionary tale, or a joke –

but apparently not. Phoenix is our fastest growing city. Las Vegas I’m sure not far behind.

A lot of frog-level thinking out there.

John Burn-Murdoch in Financial Times:

Three and a half years ago I had a New Year’s Eve that I will never forget. Not because of a spectacular house party or dazzling fireworks display, but because I got stranded in a tiny Australian beach town when the only road out became cut off by a rapidly approaching bushfire. Lunch was coated in a fine layer of ash, the sky was black at 3pm but thanks to a bit of luck, and the bravery of the New South Wales fire fighting corps, we escaped unscathed the next day.

I bring this up for two reasons. First, because the record-setting Australian bushfire season of 2019-20 was facilitated by a clear long-term trend of increased hot and dry weather in the region brought about by global warming. And second because if you were to describe the ideal human habitat, it would not feature bushfires. Nor would it feature extended periods of temperatures at or near 40C (104F). Yet these have become commonplace across heavily populated regions of Asia, southern Europe and the southern US in recent years.

Would humanity settle on a new planet where going outdoors during daylight was potentially lethal, leading to time spent scurrying between buildings and vehicles in search of shelter from the environment? Surely not. Yet somehow Phoenix, Arizona, where maximum temperatures have now exceeded 40C for 26 successive days, is America’s fastest growing big city.