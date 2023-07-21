Shocking Video: Gas Explosion in Johannesburg

July 21, 2023

But, sure, tell me again about the “dangers” of solar panels and wind turbines.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Shocking Video: Gas Explosion in Johannesburg”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    July 21, 2023 at 11:01 pm

    AFAICT, the biggest threat from PV solar is installers falling off of rooftops.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: