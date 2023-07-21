“Parrot and the Igloo” – The History of Climate Denial July 21, 2023

Painful review for most of us.

Author David Lipsky discusses the history of climate denial, starting with 1979’s “Charney report” – the National Academy of Sciences assessment of climate science up to that time.

It is telling to note the emotional distance the author, a journalist, has with his subject matter. He notes several times “fun things” included in the book, for instance, “there were so many warnings”, which is one of the the things “that made it a great story.”

Right, I remember how fun that was, and such a memorable story.



That kind of cold, abstract engagement by journalists might be an indicator of what one big part of the problem has been.

1979 – National Academy of Science report chaired by Jules Charney.