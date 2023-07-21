Crop-duster Threads Thru Wind Turbines July 21, 2023

Fun video for anyone that’s ever watched a crop-duster thread his way thru wind turbines and wondered what kind of madman would do that kind of work, (wind turbines or no – there’s still some hair raising footage here with a power line).

I think I set the video to start at the right time, but it’s about 3:15 in.

The filmmaker/flyer has some words in defense of his use of chemical sprays, that’s probably worth a listen as well.

Below some aerial application footage from near me, Gratiot County Michigan.