Crop-duster Threads Thru Wind Turbines

July 21, 2023

Fun video for anyone that’s ever watched a crop-duster thread his way thru wind turbines and wondered what kind of madman would do that kind of work, (wind turbines or no – there’s still some hair raising footage here with a power line).
I think I set the video to start at the right time, but it’s about 3:15 in.

The filmmaker/flyer has some words in defense of his use of chemical sprays, that’s probably worth a listen as well.
Below some aerial application footage from near me, Gratiot County Michigan.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
