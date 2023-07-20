Will Kentucky Be a Climate Sacrifice Zone? July 20, 2023

People in Florida starting to get it that they are in big trouble with climate impacts, as insurers flee the state.

In the Heartland, this summer’s extremes might be opening a portal to what the future may hold – first with devastating flooding in New England, a place that many people assumed was secure from climate impacts.

This week, Mayfield Kentucky absorbed massive flooding, which comes while the community is still rebuilding from devastating tornadoes that destroyed a thousand homes, just before Christmas 2021.

Below, weather tracker’s live reporting as the 2021 Tornado hits Mayfield, Kentucky.

“Speechless. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life.”



Of course, in Eastern Kentucky, just a year ago, historically intense rain was massively destructive to many Appalachian communities with few resources.

Estimated rainfall totals from July 25th through July 30th, 2022 via NCEP Stage IV precipitation data

My well of compassion for these folks has run dry. In this red state, they’ve been voting for this, not only for themselves, but for all the rest of us, for decades.