Will Kentucky Be a Climate Sacrifice Zone?

July 20, 2023

People in Florida starting to get it that they are in big trouble with climate impacts, as insurers flee the state.

In the Heartland, this summer’s extremes might be opening a portal to what the future may hold – first with devastating flooding in New England, a place that many people assumed was secure from climate impacts.

This week, Mayfield Kentucky absorbed massive flooding, which comes while the community is still rebuilding from devastating tornadoes that destroyed a thousand homes, just before Christmas 2021.

Below, weather tracker’s live reporting as the 2021 Tornado hits Mayfield, Kentucky.
“Speechless. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life.”

Of course, in Eastern Kentucky, just a year ago, historically intense rain was massively destructive to many Appalachian communities with few resources.

Estimated rainfall totals from July 25th through July 30th, 2022 via NCEP Stage IV precipitation data

My well of compassion for these folks has run dry. In this red state, they’ve been voting for this, not only for themselves, but for all the rest of us, for decades.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Will Kentucky Be a Climate Sacrifice Zone?”

  1. jimbills Says:

    July 20, 2023 at 5:10 pm

    Long-lost Greenland ice core suggests potential for disastrous sea level rise
    https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/20/world/greenland-ice-sheet-melt-sea-level-rise-climate/index.html

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: