Search for Lithium Right Smackover Arkansas

Wall Street Journal:

These days, companies in the area aren’t looking to find more oil—they are instead prospecting for lithium, a metal that is increasingly prized around the world as an essential ingredient in electric-vehicle batteries.

If the U.S. is to ease its dependence for lithium on other countries such as China, it may need this quiet corner of southwest Arkansas to lead the way.

Exxon Mobil XOM 1.76%increase; green up pointing triangle, a new player in the hunt for U.S. lithium, is planning to build one of the world’s largest lithium processing facilities not far from Magnolia, with a capacity to produce 75,000 to 100,000 metric tons of lithium a year, according to people familiar with the matter.

At that scale, it would equate to about 15% of all finished lithium produced globally last year, according to one analyst.