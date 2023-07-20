As Heat Ramps Up, China Doubles Down on Coal
July 20, 2023
China has an answer to the heat waves now affecting much of the Northern Hemisphere: burn more coal to maintain a stable electricity supply for air-conditioning.
Even before this year, China was emitting almost a third of all energy-related greenhouse gases — more than the United States, Europe and Japan combined. China burns more coal every year than the rest of the world combined. Last month, China generated 14 percent more electricity from coal, its dominant fuel source, than it did in June 2022.
China’s ability to ramp up coal usage in recent weeks is the result of a huge national campaign over the past two years to expand coal mines and build more coal-fired power plants. State media celebrated the industriousness of the 1,000 workers who toiled without vacations this spring to finish one of the world’s largest coal-fired power plants in southeastern China in time for summer.
The paradox of China’s energy policy is that the country also leads the world in installing renewables. It dominates most of the global supply chain for clean energy — from solar panels to battery storage to electric cars. Yet for reasons of energy security and domestic politics, it is doubling down on coal.
After three days of negotiations in Beijing, John Kerry, President Biden’s climate envoy, said on Wednesday that China’s coal program had been the hardest issue. “The question now is to shift from some of the coal dependency,” he said.
The United States, which emits far fewer greenhouse gases than China, is headed in a different direction. It has not built a new coal-fired plant in a decade, while nearly halving its coal use and increasing natural gas usage instead.
No country has underground coal reserves as large as those in China, where officials see domestic supplies as essential to energy security. Zhang Jianhua, director of the government’s National Energy Administration, described coal as the “ballast stone” of his country’s energy mix.
“Always regard the protection of national energy security as the most important mission,” he said at a news conference this spring.
China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, said in April 2021, that his country would “strictly control coal power projects, strictly control the growth of coal consumption” through 2025 and then “gradually reduce it” through the next five years. In mid-September 2021, he separately banned any further contracts for China to build coal-fired power plants in other countries.
A week later, in late September 2021, hot weather overloaded China’s electric grid and caused rolling blackouts up and down the country’s seaboard. Workers had only a few minutes’ warning to flee office high-rises before the elevators shut down. A sudden loss of power at a chemical factory led to an explosion that injured dozens of workers.
The debacle prompted an emergency effort to increase coal mining and build more coal-fired power plants in China. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the subsequent halt to Russian energy supplies to Europe, has increased Beijing’s determination to rely on coal as the core of its energy security.
China mostly imports oil and natural gas, much of it arriving on sea lanes controlled by the navies of the United States or India, two geopolitical rivals. After partial meltdowns at three nuclear reactors in 2011 at Fukushima, in Japan, China has limited the construction of nuclear plants to a few locations close to the coast.
As of January, China had more than 300 coal-fired power plants in various stages of proposal, permitting or construction, according to Global Energy Monitor, a research group. That was two-thirds of coal-fired capacity being developed worldwide.
Contributing to the building boom: During the 2021 blackouts, Chinese provinces tried to hoard electricity and not sell it to other provinces. Many local and provincial governments have responded by trying to build coal-fired power plants within their borders.
“To build all this super-redundant coal power will push up our whole cost of energy,” said Ma Jun, director of the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs, a Beijing-based environmental group.
Practically all of China’s new plants are being built by state-owned enterprises because private developers see the facilities as financially unviable, said David Fishman, a China electricity analyst at Lantau Group, a Hong Kong consulting firm.
While China is building ever more coal-fired plants, it also leads in solar and wind power. It has installed 3.5 times as much solar power capacity and 2.6 times as much wind power as the United States, according to the International Renewable Energy Association, an intergovernmental group in the United Arab Emirates.
July 20, 2023 at 11:03 am
I think it very unlikely that those coal plants will stay open for the duration of their designed life.