Chaos in Kentucky. Rains Continue Across North American Midsection

Panic in Paducah.

Steady rains across heartland keep firing off due to the “stuck” jet stream pattern holding heat and rain in place across the US midsection. Ground is saturated, and more rain is coming.

Summer 23 Keeps on Rolling. It’s still only July.

Weather.com:

​Intense rainfall triggered water rescues as roads and homes were flooded early Wednesday morning in western Kentucky, including the town of Mayfield, which was devastated by an EF4 tornado in a December 2021 outbreak.

T​he National Weather Service declared a flash flood emergency for the towns of Wingo, Beulah, Dublin and Fancy Farm just before 3 a.m. local time Wednesday morning. Emergency officials said floodwaters left residents cut off in their own homes in Wingo.

“​Major flooding like many have never seen is occurring,” the Sheriff’s Office in Graves County, where Mayfield and Wingo are located, said in a Facebook post.