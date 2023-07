CBS News: Stuck Jet Stream Has “Death Lock” on US July 17, 2023

I Hope I set this vid to start at about 4:56, when CBS Climate Specialist David Parkinson describes the current state of the jet stream holding a massive heat dome in place over the US, and the general outlines of “stuck jet stream” theory.

Now we just need this kind of reporting repeated thousands of times so that viewers can understand the context of the brutal extremes they are facing.