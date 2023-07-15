Solar PV: How Big is the Waste Stream, Really? July 15, 2023

Just uploaded a raft of new videos centered around my recent chat with Henry Hieslmair PhD, a solar expert with the international Risk Management firm DNV.

Dr. Hieslmair recently became frustrated with all the faux green handwringing over the “environmental impacts” of renewable energy, in his case, solar, that he produced powerpoint that put things in better perspective, and shared that with me.

Dr. Hieslmair chose an amount, 200 million tons, as a benchmark, and projected the amount of time before end-of-life solar panels might reach that – in his estimate, 40 years.

He then compared that volume to other current, well known waste or production streams.

Below, solar waste envisioned another way, in comparison to coal mining.