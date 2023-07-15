Reposting: Hurricanes and Ocean Heat

July 15, 2023

I interviewed Kevin Trenberth and his brilliant Chinese collaborator Lijing Cheng in 2018, shortly after they had completed an analysis of the energy flows in 2017’s catastrophic Hurricane Harvey, which inundated South Texas with up to 5 feet of rain over 3 days.
One thing that stuck with me was when Lijing mentioned the threshold sea surface temperatures needed to support hurricane development – 26.5° C, or 79.7° F.
Current temps in the Gulf now running well into the 90s.

