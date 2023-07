Remember: Fido and Fluffy are Feeling the Heat, Too

Heat waves can pose the same kinds of risks to animals as they do to humans, says Michael San Filippo, a spokesperson for the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).

“If it’s hot outside for you, it’s most likely even hotter for your pet,” he tells NPR over email.

Generally, he says, pets with longer or darker fur and those with flat or pushed-in faces, like pugs or Persian cats, may have extra trouble managing heat. Pets that are older, obese or have certain medical conditions could also face a higher risk of heat stroke.

Experts recommend limiting pets’ outdoor exercise and activities if it’s too hot. But what happens when Fido needs to use the bathroom or gets restless at home?

There are precautions you can take, like keeping your pet off hot asphalt, out of parked cars and shielded from the sun (dog sunscreen is real!). And there are other activities you can do indoors to keep them active and stimulated.

Read on how to keep your pets safe in the heat — and how to tell if they’re not.