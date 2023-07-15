Don’t Sleep on This Hurricane Season July 15, 2023

Ryan Hall is a well informed and engaging weather YouTuber that I follow for his informative vids. He also seems to understands that he has a core audience of people in Trumpy heartland states – maybe that’s the reason that the words “climate change” never pass his lips.

And maybe, to be charitable, he sees it as his mission to bring critical weather warnings to people in the areas increasingly subject to climate impacts, but who are uninformed or actively hostile to the climate message. I can relate.

Still, for those that read between the lines, his videos are great summaries of exactly the kind of weirdness that climate change is bringing us, including this update on the hurricane season and record warm oceans.