Hot Ocean is a Chilling Vision of the Future

July 14, 2023

2 Reports on the latest ocean temperature measurements, above, and below, what it feels like for a scientist to find dire predictions coming true.

  1. redskylite Says:

    July 14, 2023 at 11:37 pm

    Apart from marine heatwaves and damage to corals and ecosystems, our oceans are gradually changing color.

    “More than half of the world’s oceans have become greener in the past 20 years, probably because of global warming. The discovery, reported today in Nature1, is surprising because scientists thought they would need many more years of data before they could spot signs of climate change in the colour of the oceans.”

    https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-02262-9

