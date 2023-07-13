Massive Midwest Utility Accelerates Clean Energy Push

As increasingly obvious climate impacts awaken citizens, a climate “laggard” in the industrial Heartland might be awakening.

Reuters:

Utility firm DTE Energy (DTE.N) said on Wednesday that it plans to retire its coal plants in less than a decade and invest $11 billion over the next 10 years toward clean energy transition.

The power producer reached a settlement deal with nearly two dozen organizations about its “CleanVision Integrated Resource Plan” that aims to develop Michigan-made solar and wind energy.

DTE and its peers are shifting away from fossil fuels as the U.S. government proposes to crack down on greenhouse gas emissions from the sector. DTE aims to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2050.

“Our CleanVision Integrated Resource Plan will end our use of coal in 2032 while developing enough Michigan-made renewables to power approximately 4 million homes,” Jerry Norcia, CEO of DTE, said in a statement.

As part of the plan, the Detroit-based company advanced the full retirement of its Monroe coal power plant by three years to 2032. Its other coal plant Belle River is to be repurposed to run on natural gas by 2026.

It also aims to develop more than 15,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2042.

New York Times:

From toxic algal blooms in the Great Lakes to sewage pouring into Detroit basements to choking wildfire smoke that drifted south from Canada, Michigan has been contending with the fallout from climate change. Even the state’s famed cherry trees have been struggling against rising temperatures, forcing some farmers to abandon the crop. But this state at the center of the American auto industry has also been a laggard when it comes to climate action, resistant to environmental regulations that could harm the manufacturing that has underpinned its economy for generations. That may soon change. Michigan is one of three states where Democrats won a “blue trifecta” last year, taking control of the governor’s office and both legislative chambers, and they are seizing that opportunity to propose some of the most ambitious climate laws in the world. The centerpiece is based on a 58-page “MI Healthy Climate” plan offered by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It would require Michigan to generate all of its electricity from solar, wind or other carbon-free sources by 2035, eliminating the state’s greenhouse pollution generated by coal- and gas-fired power plants. The package would also toughen energy efficiency requirements for electric utilities and require a phaseout of coal-fired plants in the state by 2030.

