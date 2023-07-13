Europeans, and Lobsters, Liking Clean Energy July 13, 2023

New data from the massive offshore wind areas of the UK.

The Conversation:

Over the past decade, offshore wind turbines have become an ever more present feature along UK coastlines. As part of reaching net zero, the government has ambitious plans for increasing the capacity of offshore wind from 13.9GW to 50GW by 2050.

Expanding the UK’s renewable energy sector is necessary to replace fossil fuels and meet increasing energy demands. But the rate at which offshore windfarm development is planned makes it difficult to understand the effect it will have on the marine environment and the people who rely on it for their livelihood.

To date, most offshore wind turbines have been built using fixed foundations. To protect the foundations from erosion, large deposits of rocks and boulders – called “scour protection” – are placed around the base of each turbine. This means that with each new windfarm, there is an increase in the amount of such material in the marine environment.

Our new study shows the European lobster is making use of the scour protection as shelter. The presence of this commercially important species within these sites suggests fishing opportunities may develop from future windfarm construction.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has some new polling data – Across Europe, respondents said:

• 85% think we should invest massively in renewables • 82% say the EU should reduce Russian energy dependence as soon as possible

• 81% think reducing oil and gas imports and investing in renewables is important for our security