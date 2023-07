CNBC: Which Cities Will Be Climate Havens? July 13, 2023

I posted the other day on the rethinking this week’s floods have caused in relation to “Which areas are climate change havens?”

New England now being re-evaluated by a lot of people.

Above, CNBC had a contribution to this genre a year ago, reposting here.

Great Lakes area getting a lot of attention as a climate haven, before this year’s air quality crisis.