Watch Funnel Cloud Form During Live Broadcast Over Chicago O’Hare Airport July 12, 2023

Part of the massive system moving across the upper midwest tonight. Tornado warnings in Chicago, Flash Flood warnings in Michigan, and it’s all heading toward the shell shocked Northeast tomorrow.

Storm clouds clearing over Chicago on approach to ORD pic.twitter.com/oa96FaqCDL — Joshua Mellin (@JoshuaMellin) July 13, 2023