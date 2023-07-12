NBC: “Like Rivers Flowing through the Streets” – But No Mention of Climate Impact For Northeast Flooding

July 12, 2023

The media never misses a chance to miss a chance, – object lesson here.
Unprecedented flooding, obviously pumped by climate warming, and no context from major news source that should know better.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
One Response to “NBC: “Like Rivers Flowing through the Streets” – But No Mention of Climate Impact For Northeast Flooding”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    July 12, 2023 at 1:50 pm

    Just remember that it is record rain that is tied to climate change. Record flooding may or may not be, since there are so many terrain changes that can affect flood levels (increased pavement, fire-denuded land, added river constraints, old dam failures, etc.).

