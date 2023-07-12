Another Big Insurer Flees Florida
July 12, 2023
Yet another big Insurer unwilling to bear the increasing climate burden in Florida.
Other states feeling increasing pressure as well.
Another property insurer is dropping coverage in Florida.
Farmers Insurance will stop writing new business and not renew its existing “Farmers-branded” automobile, home and umbrella policies in the Sunshine State, the company said Tuesday.
On Monday, Farmers sent notice of its plans to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, which is reviewing it. Insurers must give the office 90 days’ notice if they want to discontinue writing business in Florida.
“This business decision was necessary to effectively manage risk exposure,” the company said in a statement.
Floridians on average are paying about $6,000 for their yearly home insurance premium, an increase of 42% compared with last year, said Mark Friedlander, spokesperson for the Insurance Information Institute. By comparison, the average annual premium in the U.S. costs $1,700.
The move will impact 30% of the company’s business in Florida, or roughly 100,000 policies. Policyholders affected by the decision are required to be given 120 days’ notice that their coverage will not be renewed.
Farmers joined Bankers Insurance, Centauri Insurance and Lexington Insurance, a subsidiary of AIG, in withdrawing from the market since last year, he added.
Growing insurance crisis enflames political infighting, as Trump Republicans now sniping at Florida Governor and Presidential candidate Ron Desantis.
A flood of insurance companies fleeing Florida could cost the GOP the state in the next election, a former Trump official warned Tuesday.
Michael Caputo, the assistant secretary of public affairs under Trump, was reacting to Farmers Insurance’s announcement earlier in the day that it was dropping all home and auto insurance policies in the state and leaving, Newsweek reported
The decision was driven by business costs that are forced up by hurricane rebuilding and recovery, the company said. It’s the fourth insurance firm to pull out of the Florida market in the past year.
“I keep saying hurricane insurance costs are a vital issue in Florida – a truly fundamental kitchen table concern,” Caputo said in a tweet.
“It changes votes, for real. Florida is a must-win battleground for the GOP nomination – will hurricane insurance decide it?”
Farmers’ decision is expected to affect 100,000 homeowners.
Florida homeowners already pay the highest premiums in the U.S., Newsweek reported.Political consultant Jay Townsend agreed with Caputo’s warning.
“As insurance costs rise, and strain the household budgets of working-class people, they soon start looking for the culprit,” he told Newsweek.
July 13, 2023 at 12:40 am
Right now Republican Ron DeSantis is holding the bag, but can any Florida gubernatorial or POTUS candidate of either party address Florida’s insurance problem?
The only potentially manageable part of the problem is cleaning up the corruption and the disclosure laws. It’s unlikely anybody can do anything about construction costs, and the very mechanism of insurance* is blown away by catastrophic climate change.
________
*charging based on the cost and probability of a claim
July 13, 2023 at 12:48 am
Here’s a description of the potential policy surcharge (aka Hurricane Tax):
https://www.citizensfla.com/assessments
” A devastating storm or series of smaller storms could cause a deficit in one or more account, leaving Citizens without enough money to pay all claims. If this happens, Florida law requires Citizens to charge a series of assessments until the deficit is paid.
Who Pays Assessments
Both Citizens and non-Citizens policyholders must pay assessments in addition to their regular policy premiums when additional funds are needed to pay policyholder claims. Unlike a private insurance company, Citizens is required to levy assessments on its customers if claims-paying funds are exhausted.
For Citizens policyholders, assessments can be substantial. It’s important to understand the assessment process and how it affects your policy. A Citizens policyholder’s assessment potential can be up to 45% of your premium due to the Citizens Policyholder Surcharge, which is charged first when eliminating a deficit. Private market policyholders are not assessed until the Regular Assessment, which can be up to 2% of premium.”