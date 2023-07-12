Another Big Insurer Flees Florida

Another property insurer is dropping coverage in Florida.

Farmers Insurance will stop writing new business and not renew its existing “Farmers-branded” automobile, home and umbrella policies in the Sunshine State, the company said Tuesday.

On Monday, Farmers sent notice of its plans to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, which is reviewing it. Insurers must give the office 90 days’ notice if they want to discontinue writing business in Florida.

“This business decision was necessary to effectively manage risk exposure,” the company said in a statement.

loridians on average are paying about $6,000 for their yearly home insurance premium, an increase of 42% compared with last year, said Mark Friedlander, spokesperson for the Insurance Information Institute. By comparison, the average annual premium in the U.S. costs $1,700.

The move will impact 30% of the company’s business in Florida, or roughly 100,000 policies. Policyholders affected by the decision are required to be given 120 days’ notice that their coverage will not be renewed.

Farmers joined Bankers Insurance, Centauri Insurance and Lexington Insurance, a subsidiary of AIG, in withdrawing from the market since last year, he added.