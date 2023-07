“We Didn’t Think It Would Be That Bad” – Vermont is No Haven from Climate Change July 11, 2023

There have been more than 50 rescues across flooded areas of Vermont, after hours of heavy rain almost completely cut off several towns.



Now, officials warn that unprecedented amounts of water could be released by local dams. https://t.co/UPAsciDxIE pic.twitter.com/5If0BdfhBR — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 11, 2023

Lesson from this summer.

There will be no hiding from Climate change. If you thought you’d be safe in the upper Midwest or the Northeast, think again.

The last event even close to this was Hurricane Irene, which inundated New England with it’s dying gasps.

This time, no hurricane necessary. New England is ground zero in the US for increases in extreme rains, and it’s only going to get worse.