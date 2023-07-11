Media Continues to Gaslight-by-Omission on Climate Story – with Some Bright Spots
July 11, 2023
As I’ve said, media never misses a chance to miss a chance to connect the dots on climate change for their audience.
One example of a bright spot – the “Climate Friday” segments on WTOL in Toledo, Ohio, above.
Throughout the recent record-breaking and deadly heat wave that affected millions across Texas and other parts of the Southwest, major TV networks largely failed to report on the links between climate change and the extreme heat.
Over a two-week period from June 15-29, an analysis by Media Matters found:
- Only 5% of the 310 segments and weathercasts about the heat wave across national TV news mentioned climate change.
- Major cable news networks – CNN, Fox News Channel, and MSNBC – aired 187 segments or weathercasts about the heat wave, but only 8 mentioned climate change. MSNBC mentioned the connection between the extreme heat and climate change 5 times and CNN mentioned it 3.
- Corporate broadcast networks – ABC, CBS, and NBC – aired a combined 123 segments or weathercasts that discussed the heat wave, but only 7 mentioned climate change. ABC led the way with 5 mentions, while CBS and NBC each mentioned the connection between extreme heat and climate change once