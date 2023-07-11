Media Continues to Gaslight-by-Omission on Climate Story – with Some Bright Spots

As I’ve said, media never misses a chance to miss a chance to connect the dots on climate change for their audience.

One example of a bright spot – the “Climate Friday” segments on WTOL in Toledo, Ohio, above.

Media Matters:

Throughout the recent record-breaking and deadly heat wave that affected millions across Texas and other parts of the Southwest, major TV networks largely failed to report on the links between climate change and the extreme heat.

Over a two-week period from June 15-29, an analysis by Media Matters found: