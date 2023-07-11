Jeff Goodell: The Heat Will Kill You First
July 11, 2023
Above, Roling Stone writer Jeff Goodell discusses the deadly math of extreme heat.
Below, Meteorologist Amber Sullins Chief Meteorologist for ABC 15 in Phoenix, on Heat as a silent killer.
with Peter Sinclair
July 11, 2023 at 10:04 pm
so why do people want to smear oil on the glass cover over a nature scene by Monet to draw attention to the hell we are bring down on ourselves?
Why is it that they need to be more respectful??
I feel grateful to be old now. I had a wonderful childhood in a comparative Garden of Eden.
I have empathy for those who face this in their youth. It is painful