Meanwhile, in India, Monsoon Brings Violent Extreme

with Peter Sinclair
Dramatic footage captures moment a landslide caused by heavy rainfall in northern India pushes through a town.India is experiencing some of its worst monsoon rainfall in decades and several people have been killed due to floods ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/wcX8CrSw0i— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 10, 2023
Wettest day in 40 years.
Parts of India have seen their wettest July day in 40 years, as monsoon rains in the country's north trigger deadly flash floods and landslides. pic.twitter.com/Pumd98IJaW— DW News (@dwnews) July 10, 2023
Monsoon brings mudslides and heavy flooding to northern India. As usual, here’s several highlights #floods #monsoon #india #indiafloods pic.twitter.com/pDfBa141uo— HELMETCAMTV (@helmetcamtv) July 10, 2023
Today on WION's #ClimateTracker:+ Monsoon rains wreak havoc in northern India+ Flash floods ravage Japan+ Heatwave grips ItalyTime: 4:30pm IST | 11 am GMTLIVE TV: https://t.co/waIaRZuoQe pic.twitter.com/EMrUeiNXuV— WION (@WIONews) July 10, 2023
