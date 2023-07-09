Major Rain Event Ongoing in Northeast US

July 9, 2023

Posted by greenman3610
2 Responses to “Major Rain Event Ongoing in Northeast US”

  1. ubrew12 Says:

    July 9, 2023 at 7:10 pm

    “A once-in-1,000 year rainfall event” Aanndd… there it is. That sunny optimism suggesting this kind of thing is still rare.

  2. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    July 9, 2023 at 7:20 pm

    I suppose it’s too much to hope that those wealthy estates lining the Hudson River were particularly inconvenienced to the point of piercing the consciousness of their owners….

