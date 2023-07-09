Major Rain Event Ongoing in Northeast US

with Peter Sinclair
A once-in-1,000 year rainfall event has occurred in the last 6 hours in the Lower Hudson Valley, north of #NYC. Up to 8 inches of rain has fallen in just 6 hours in the region, particularly from Peekskill to Woodbury. Major flooding is ongoing. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/OlM0G1lrlM— Craig Ceecee, Ph.D. (@CC_StormWatch) July 9, 2023
A once-in-1,000 year rainfall event has occurred in the last 6 hours in the Lower Hudson Valley, north of #NYC. Up to 8 inches of rain has fallen in just 6 hours in the region, particularly from Peekskill to Woodbury. Major flooding is ongoing. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/OlM0G1lrlM
This is a very rare event not only for the North Country but for the U.S. as a whole. Considerable to catastrophic flash flooding is likely to occur over portions of our forecast area through Monday. Please stay weather aware and prepare to take action! https://t.co/Np20Qec11f— NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) July 9, 2023
This is a very rare event not only for the North Country but for the U.S. as a whole. Considerable to catastrophic flash flooding is likely to occur over portions of our forecast area through Monday. Please stay weather aware and prepare to take action! https://t.co/Np20Qec11f
"Heavy precipitation will generally become more frequent and more intense with additional global warming." (IPCC AR6 Ch. 11) https://t.co/PSY4cJeeRd— Dr Simon Lee (@SimonLeeWx) July 9, 2023
"Heavy precipitation will generally become more frequent and more intense with additional global warming." (IPCC AR6 Ch. 11) https://t.co/PSY4cJeeRd
“A once-in-1,000 year rainfall event” Aanndd… there it is. That sunny optimism suggesting this kind of thing is still rare.
I suppose it’s too much to hope that those wealthy estates lining the Hudson River were particularly inconvenienced to the point of piercing the consciousness of their owners….
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Email Address:
Sign me up!
July 9, 2023 at 7:10 pm
“A once-in-1,000 year rainfall event” Aanndd… there it is. That sunny optimism suggesting this kind of thing is still rare.
July 9, 2023 at 7:20 pm
I suppose it’s too much to hope that those wealthy estates lining the Hudson River were particularly inconvenienced to the point of piercing the consciousness of their owners….