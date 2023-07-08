Space Based Solar Takes Big Step. I have Questions.

July 8, 2023

Kind of the same category as Fusion.
Won’t get here fast enough to get us out of this jam, and pretty big questions about safety and economics.
In addition, we’ve got a lot of junk already in space. At what point do we worry about creating an impassable deadly zone of floating debris?

One Response to “Space Based Solar Takes Big Step. I have Questions.”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    July 8, 2023 at 2:18 pm

    Anybody else here remember the cheesy 1970s science fiction spoof Quark, set on a United Galactic Sanitation Patrol ship which collected giant space Hefty bags full of debris?

    We could use one of those right now.

