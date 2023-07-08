OTD 2013: Dark Snow Project Running up the Coast of Greenland, and Running Out of Time July 8, 2023

Single most mind-expanding day of my life.

After waiting a week for access to a chopper, and a decent weather window – we were running out of time to grab the core samples Dr Jason Box needed to make his case about the effects of wildfire soot on Greenland’s melt.

We spent a night in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, expecting to fly to the ice sheet nearby and take samples, but then realized, over coffee that morning – that recent snowfall in the area was so deep we would not have time to get down to the layer we needed.

Quick thinking and some intense phone calls later, we re-routed our Air Greenland ride and decided to make a run up the southwest coast, to Kangerlussuaq, and pray for an opening in the clouds that would make it feasible, and (relatively) safe, for us to make a jump to the ice sheet.

On the ride, myself, Jason Box, videographer Sara Penrhyn Jones, and snow expert McKenzie Skiles, then a PhD candidate working at NASA Jet Propulsion lab, now an assistant Prof at U of Utah.

I’ve been back a half dozen times since, but it’s hard to describe the impact this trip made.

There’s more to the story. I’ll be sifting thru files today, will post more tomorrow.