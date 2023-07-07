Despite Threats, More and More TV Meteorologists Reporting on Climate

TV meteorologist Chris Gloninger didn’t just want to warn people about the latest record-breaking storm — he wanted to talk about the changing climate behind it.

Scientists have been able to draw ever-clearer connections between climate change and extreme weather events, and Gloninger believes weather forecasts should explain that to viewers.

“I truly believe it is the existential crisis of our lifetime,” he says. “And that’s why I think it’s so important to do it.”

Gloninger — the chief meteorologist for CBS affiliate KCCI-TV in Des Moines, Iowa — has brought that mindset to seven television stations across five states during his 18-year career, earning him both praise and pushback.

And now, he’s pivoting.

Gloninger announced on Wednesday that he is “bidding farewell to TV to embark on a new journey dedicated to helping solve the climate crisis.”

The reasons, he said, were “a death threat stemming from my climate coverage last year and resulting PTSD, in addition to family health issues.”

