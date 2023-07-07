Climate Denier Mike Pence Reaps Blowback from His Decades as Serial Misinformer July 7, 2023

Climate denial is the master misinformation narrative that is at the heart of the fossil fuel industry’s 40 years campaign to destroy the idea that there is even such a thing as objective facts that can be known, and should be a guide for policy in a democracy.

Pence, as a cog in that misinformation machine, spent decades as a radio host, and then a politician, serving the Petro-Putinists meta-narrative that facts, science, and truth are some kind of partisan hoax, and the only imperatives for governance are the will of the wealthy and powerful.



Now, in trying to defend his actions on January 6, Pence is running into the blowback of a Republican base now so far down the conspiracist rabbit hole that no response of fact can sway them – see video above. The Republican base refuses to acknowledge the one act of bravery in Pence’s misbegotten, misspent life.

Below, evolution denial and some tobacco love thrown in.



“Smoking doesn’t Kill”.

Sad result.

GOP dying at much higher rates than democrats due to mistrust of Covid vaccines.