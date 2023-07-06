What is Truth: Climate Denial Lunatic’s Rant
July 6, 2023
Vivek Ramaswamy has no more chance of becoming President than I do, but in the era of clickbait campaigns, that doesn’t really matter.
I’ve posted on his unhinged rants before. He has clearly been studying TV evangelists speaking styles, based on his cadence and gestures.
In his rant above, he includes, as examples of Truth with a Capital T, “Fossil fuels are a requirement for human prosperity”, but somehow left out “Joe Biden won the 2020 election and is President of the United States”.
This guy can’t be serious about the Presidency, – has to be angling for a talk show on Fox, a book deal, or a seat on some fossil fuel company’s board.
July 6, 2023 at 9:07 pm
Obligatory Princess Bride gif here.
July 6, 2023 at 11:06 pm
“Fossil fuels are a requirement for human prosperity”
Remove ‘human’, insert ‘Putin’. There, that about captures it!