What is Truth: Climate Denial Lunatic’s Rant July 6, 2023

Vivek Ramaswamy has no more chance of becoming President than I do, but in the era of clickbait campaigns, that doesn’t really matter.

I’ve posted on his unhinged rants before. He has clearly been studying TV evangelists speaking styles, based on his cadence and gestures.

In his rant above, he includes, as examples of Truth with a Capital T, “Fossil fuels are a requirement for human prosperity”, but somehow left out “Joe Biden won the 2020 election and is President of the United States”.

This guy can’t be serious about the Presidency, – has to be angling for a talk show on Fox, a book deal, or a seat on some fossil fuel company’s board.