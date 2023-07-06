Breaking: No Climate Crisis – because Trees Something, God Something

with Peter Sinclair
Illinois State Rep. Chris Miller (R) says we should not worry about climate change because God made trees: "We're not having a climate crisis … Green leafy plants actually absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen. It's the way God made it." pic.twitter.com/CPimTO7408— The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) July 6, 2023
Illinois State Rep. Chris Miller (R) says we should not worry about climate change because God made trees: "We're not having a climate crisis … Green leafy plants actually absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen. It's the way God made it." pic.twitter.com/CPimTO7408
Whew, glad that’s settled.
What about all dem trees up in Canada? They’re emitting quite a bit of carbon dioxide right now.
I enjoyed that video just for the stony expressions on the guys behind him. The guy on his right seems to be thinking “Wait, oh no! Don’t. Don’t do it. Aww, too late. And away he goes…”
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Email Address:
Sign me up!
July 6, 2023 at 2:57 pm
What about all dem trees up in Canada? They’re emitting quite a bit of carbon dioxide right now.
July 6, 2023 at 4:27 pm
I enjoyed that video just for the stony expressions on the guys behind him. The guy on his right seems to be thinking “Wait, oh no! Don’t. Don’t do it. Aww, too late. And away he goes…”