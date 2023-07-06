Breaking: No Climate Crisis – because Trees Something, God Something

July 6, 2023

Whew, glad that’s settled.

2 Responses to "Breaking: No Climate Crisis – because Trees Something, God Something"

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    July 6, 2023 at 2:57 pm

    What about all dem trees up in Canada? They’re emitting quite a bit of carbon dioxide right now.

  2. ubrew12 Says:

    July 6, 2023 at 4:27 pm

    I enjoyed that video just for the stony expressions on the guys behind him. The guy on his right seems to be thinking “Wait, oh no! Don’t. Don’t do it. Aww, too late. And away he goes…”

