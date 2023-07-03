Chicago’s Beaches Drenched with Sewage – But Don’t Say “Climate Change”

July 3, 2023

True to form, the media will never miss a chance to miss a chance to help people connect their daily experience to climate change.

One Response to “Chicago’s Beaches Drenched with Sewage – But Don’t Say “Climate Change””

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    July 3, 2023 at 9:30 pm

    I learned from this that Chicago still has old-school combined sewer system which, per federal regulation, cities have been spending a lot of money to reconfigure.

    EPA description of Combined Sewer Overflows (CSOs) is here.

    EPA 2013 map of cities that still have “combined sewer and storm” sewer systems:
    https://www.arcgis.com/home/item.html?id=004909c6679a4289b629a1c26278224c

