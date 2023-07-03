Chicago Hit by Massive Rains

July 3, 2023

Sobering video of extreme rain impacts. Windy City is Rainy city for a day.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Chicago Hit by Massive Rains”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    July 3, 2023 at 12:25 pm

    With rising water tables in so many places, any house that already needed a sump pump in the past will be in much worse trouble.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: